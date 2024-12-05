'It’s everybody’s high school dream' | Moeller seeking its 10th football state title

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski isn’t allowing the spotlight of the state’s top-ranked team to get the best of the Crusaders during this week's preparation for Friday’s state final.

“We’re trying to block out the rat poison is what we’re saying,” Ponatoski said. “I think we have to recognize that it’s really cool that a bunch of people are talking about us because it doesn’t happen every day, but I think it’s block it out until the state championship is over and hopefully we’re victorious. It’s cool and all but kick it to the side and stay focused on our job.”

Moeller (14-1), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings(regardless of divisions) plays Olentangy Liberty (13-2) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Crusaders, appearing in their first state final since 2013, are trying to win Moeller’s 10th state title in program history.

“We’re really blessed to be able to be in a position where we know this is our last time together,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “So I think there is a little bit more sense of urgency. And I’ve always been happy with our practices. But, there’s been a locked-in mentality this week.”

Friday is the first meeting between Moeller and Olentangy Liberty. The Patriots, ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, are in their first state final after being a semifinalist in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

“We’re going to play against a really good football team that is more than deserving of being there,” Bathiany said. “Watching film – they’re incredible. They’re really good. So we have our work cut out for us. But, we’re going to have a great week of practice and put our best foot forward.”

Liberty, which defeated reigning three-time state champion Lakewood St. Edward in a state semifinal last week, is led by several players. Senior quarterback Andrew Leonard has thrown for 2,913 yards and 33 touchdowns, according to the Columbus Dispatch. He’s also rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Jake Struck has 866 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns and has rushed for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior Christian Moulton has 1,216 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.

Senior linebackers Austin Stamp (86 tackles), Lincoln Gardner (67 tackles) and Cameron Cole (59 tackles) are among the defensive leaders.

“They play really hard and they’re really good at what they do,” Ponatoski said. “They’re going to play us close for sure.”

Moeller, winners of 11 consecutive games, has several impact players. Ponatoski has thrown for 4,075 yards and 56 touchdowns. Junior Tyler Josleyn has rushed for 754 yards and eight touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Jovan Love has 54 receptions for 934 yards and 13 touchdowns including a 99-yard touchdown reception in the win over Centerville in a state semifinal. Senior wide receiver Matthew Fogler has 39 receptions for 884 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive lineman Christian Harris has 8.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Jonah Hayes has six sacks. Senior Roman Mason has 376 yards receiving and three touchdowns on offense and five interceptions on defense.

Bathiany said the keys to success will be taking caring of the football offensively, creating takeaways on defense, creating explosive plays on offense and eliminating those on defense. Moeller also places importance on being able to convert in the red zone.

If Moeller is successful in those key components, the Crusaders have an opportunity to bring home a state championship trophy from Stark County.

“Bringing a 10th state championship back to Moeller would be awesome,” Ponatoski said. “It’s everybody’s high school dream.”

