'It's been unbelievable': Mount Notre Dame grad Gabbie Marshall part of Caitlin Clark's record-setting moment

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Former Mount Notre Dame basketball coach Dr. Scott Rogers won't soon forget watching two of his former players compete during Caitlin Clark's record-setting night in Iowa.

The sports world was buzzing Thursday night into Friday morning after Clark, Iowa's superstar senior guard, broke the NCAA women's basketball scoring record during a 106-89 win over visiting Michigan.

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, a 2019 Mount Notre Dame graduate, earned the assist as Clark broke the record in style with a 35-foot 3-pointer.

"She just said it's the best thing she's ever done is to come back (this season) because the chemistry between her and Caitlin is so strong," Rogers said.

Michigan junior guard Laila Phelia, a 2021 MND graduate, had the task of guarding Clark.

"The first thing I said to (Scott's wife) Karen was this is going to be interesting because Laila is going to be on Caitlin," Roger said. "As it turned out right at the jump ball Laila's right there trying to squeeze Caitlin on the jump ball. So I got a big kick out of that because I know Laila was probably determined to do the best that she could do. And she did. She played her butt off all night guarding her. I was really proud of Laila."

Marshall made two 3-pointers Thursday and has been the team's "motor" defensively.

"(Iowa) coach (Lisa) Bluder puts her on the toughest player and says don't let her touch the ball," Rogers said. "Gabbie is so long. People don't realize how long she is. She just affects so many passes and shots and Laila is the same way."

Rogers, who announced his retirement from coaching in February 2023, admits it's difficult to watch a televised game instead of coaching. He won five Division I state titles as the head coach and enjoys the fact he still stays connected with former MND players during their collegiate seasons.

Thursday night was a prime example with the sports world focusing its attention on the Michigan-Iowa game.

"The whole vision was on women's basketball — that's what I loved," Rogers said of Thursday night's game. "The fans were tremendous."

Rogers traveled to Columbus on Jan. 21 and was able to see Marshall and Clark prior to that game, too.

Provided Former Mount Notre Dame basketball coach Dr. Scott Rogers visited with Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark Jan. 21 prior to the Iowa at Ohio State game.

"All those young ladies — Gabbie and Caitlin and (Iowa guard) Kate Martin — those three are the stalwarts of that three-guard system," Rogers said. "They have been unbelievable the last three years."

Iowa (23-3), ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena all season in addition to sold-out venues on the road. The AP reported tickets for the Michigan-Iowa game were being purchased for an average of $394 on Wednesday.

That national spotlight will continue. Marshall has enjoyed the journey.

"She said it's been fun and it's been unbelievable," Rogers said. "Everywhere it's just been — as it should be — the gratitude of people for the play that these young ladies, the level that they're playing is finally being appreciated. That's what I think has really humbled these young ladies a little bit because they realize 'we're pretty good, we're pretty special' and people are recognizing that. I think they've taken it to the next level."

