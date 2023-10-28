'It was the shock of my life': La Salle junior continues recovery after he was severely injured during game

CINCINNATI — As the La Salle Lancers took to the field to face Winton Woods in the first round of the playoffs, junior linebacker Tyrese Price was rooting the team on from Cincinnati Children's with a brace around his neck.

The 17-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury in the final regular season of the year against Elder.

Since then, Price said he's been talking with his teammates every day.

"I just really appreciate them," he said. "You know, when it first happened I really wanted to get up and they wouldn't let me. It was for a good reason. It all turned out good."

Price said he's listening to his doctors and nurses and recovering quickly.

His uncle, Joe Hendrix, has been by his side the whole time.

"I'm just happy to see him being able to talk, communicate, move his arms, his legs. We're just thankful," Hendrix said.

Price said he hasn't quite considered what happens in the long run.

He said he's taking his recovery one step at a time.

"This just happened out of nowhere," Price said. "Like, it was the shock of my life, but I want to thank God for letting me still be able to move around and talk because people don't usually come back from this injury. I'll figure it out when the time comes."

The Lancers fought hard but came up short against Winton Woods, falling 12-6.