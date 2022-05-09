Indian Hill High School names Ricardo Hill as its new head boys basketball coach

CINCINNATI — Indian Hill High School named Ricardo Hill as its new boys basketball coach Monday morning starting in the 2022-23 school year.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the great community of Indian Hill," Hill said in a statement.

Hill, the Walnut Hills boys basketball coach since 2012, has 20 years of experience as a head coach in a highly-competitive basketball environment including college and high school programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Hill to our team,” Indian Hill School District Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said in a statement.

“Coach Hill’s leadership will extend beyond Indian Hill High School. He has a comprehensive approach to leading our basketball program that we appreciate.”

Hill’s formal contract is pending Indian Hill Board of Education approval. It will be on the agenda for the May 17 regularly scheduled meeting.

Hill started as a Walnut Hills assistant coach in 2010 and was named head coach in 2012. Hill, who had a 183-60 record at Walnut Hills since 2012, led the Eagles to the Division I state Final Four in 2013 - its first state Final Four appearance in school history.

“Coach Hill’s resume says it all – proven leadership and student development coupled with winning in a competitive environment,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said in a statement. “We welcome him with excitement to be a part of our brave family as the Indian Hill Boys Basketball Program Director.”

Hill began his basketball coaching career as the head men’s basketball coach at Ohio Midwestern College (2011-2015) where he led the team to the first National Christian College Tournament championship game during the 2012 season. He went on to lead teams to place in that tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Hill earned nine coach of the year awards at Walnut Hills including statewide recognition. He helped to lead Walnut Hills to a conference title six out of 10 years.

The Eagles had a 23-3 record including 15-1 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference this past season. Walnut Hills has won two straight ECC titles including as a tri-champion in 2020-21 and outright this past season.

Hill has coached several talented players at Walnut Hills including former Baylor University star MaCio Teague and 2024 power forward Tyler McKinley, rated Ohio's No. 1 sophomore by 247 Sports.

Hill has has 27 NCAA qualified players since 2013 from the basketball program at Walnut Hills who are playing collegiate sports. Walnut Hills also earned a USA Today No. 1 ranking in Ohio during Hill's tenure.

Hill has countless memories with the Walnut Hills program. He believes the Eagles will be one of the top programs in the state next season. "I'm still an Eagle for life," Hill said.

However, Hill is energized by the opportunity at Indian Hill, a Division II program. He has some familiarity with Indian Hill as he played at Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education and was the CHL player of the year during his senior year in 1987.

Hill said he admired the legacy of former longtime Indian Hill coach Tim Burch and is looking forward to the new challenge at the school and in another conference.

Hill is looking forward to connecting with the grade-school teams in the district community, too.

"Coaching in a similar high academic environment like Walnut Hills High School has prepared me to lead the young men of Indian Hill High School to new heights," Hill said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the trust that Superintendent Kirk Koennecke, Principal Jeff Damadeo, and Athletic Director Brian Phelps have placed in me. I'm excited to meet the players, faculty, and staff, so we can begin to build a new culture that Brave Nation will be proud to call their own."

