Purcell Marian names planned stadium after Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School announced Thursday morning that Staubach Stadium will be the name of its planned athletic complex scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Staubach, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, grew up in Silverton and was a standout athlete at the then-all boys Purcell High School before he graduated in 1960.

“I would have never believed when I was a freshman at Purcell High School, that all these years later, I would be having the new stadium named after me,” Staubach said in a statement.

“My experience at Purcell greatly impacted my life. I am honored to be part of a project that ensures future generations of Cavaliers are inspired to accomplish their dreams both on and off the field."

Staubach Stadium will be located at Woodburn Avenue and De Sales Lane and is a first for the school in its 94-year history.

"There isn’t a Cavalier today who doesn’t know who Roger Staubach is," Purcell Marian principal Andy Farfsing said in a statement.

"His service to our country, his impact on our school as an alumnus, his success in business, and of course, his incredible career in football, makes this an obvious choice for Purcell Marian High School to honor one of the greatest alumni of all time."

Roger Steinman/AP Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Hall of Famer Roger Staubach signs autographs and interacts with fans before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas in December 2021.

Student-athletes have practiced and played home games at dozens of fields, stadiums and complexes around Greater Cincinnati since the school's inception. The field, designed by MSA Architects, will be home to football and cheerleading, girls softball, and boys and girls soccer.

There has been $5.3 million raised for the overall project. Construction is slated to begin in May.

“For the first time, in our school's existence, our sports teams and school community will have a true place to call home," Purcell Marian athletic director and football coach DJ Dowdy said.

"Staubach Stadium levels the playing field and allows us to elevate our athletic programs. We are thankful for everyone who has contributed to this project and helped make this possible for our students."

Staubach, 79, played football at the United States Naval Academy after high school and won the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 1963.

After four years in the U.S. Navy, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, Staubach joined the Dallas Cowboys as a 27-year-old rookie in 1969. He played for Dallas for 11 seasons including four Super Bowl appearances.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection won Super Bowl VI in 1972 and was named the game's most valuable player. He also won Super Bowl XII in 1978.

Staubach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 in his first year of eligibility. Purcell Marian inducted Staubach into its inaugural athletic hall of fame class in 1991.

