Indian Hill football program adds strength under veteran head coach John Rodenberg

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Indian Hill football coach John Rodenberg is starting his third year with the program and couldn’t be happier with the season outlook.

“I’m excited because our winter was so good,” said Rodenberg, who is in his 31st season as a head coach including 27 seasons in Greater Cincinnati. “Third year in the weight room. The kids really bought in. I think they fed off the success from last year which is something I was hoping they would do.”

Senior linebacker/running back Penn Picton can attest to that sentiment.

“I really don’t think I’ve ever had a coach where you really trust what he’s doing,” Picton said. “And you always know no matter what it’s going to work out because he’s got the football wisdom.”

Indian Hill earned a 9-3 record in 2023 and was a Division IV regional quarterfinalist. In 2022, Indian Hill had a 2-8 record on the season.

This season has plenty of promise, according to the coaches and players.

The transformation of the program can be attributed to several factors including a new mentality and the offseason weight room and conditioning efforts.

Indian Hill brought in Logan Neff this spring as the Strength and Conditioning/ Director of Sports Performance and Athletic Mindset.

“Coach Neff – a big part of his thing is you got to win the game when you walk off the bus,” Picton said. “He makes us feel great about ourselves. We feel like when we walk on this field we can outwork our opponent with strength and speed.”

Indian Hill opens the season at Roger Bacon Aug. 23 before it plays host to Northwest Aug. 30 and at Harrison Sept. 6 before the Cincinnati Hills League schedule.

The Braves return plenty of talent including sophomore quarterback Ethan Cole, who earned six games of experience last season. Sophomore running back Devlan Daniel rushed for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Several other players are expected to make an impact including junior tight end/outside linebacker Jackson Frye, senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Robert Hayes, junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Drew Roeder and senior offensive lineman Aidan Rippe.

Defensively, senior defensive lineman Julius Neyra, junior safety George Vollmer and sophomore safety Dylan Hartman are among the top players to watch.

The Indian Hill players have a strong bond this preseason which is a foundation for this fall.

“It’s very tight friends; lots of friendships,” Frye said. “You know a lot of people. “We all know each other. We all love each other.

