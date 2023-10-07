'I'm so proud of them': Milford stays undefeated with 3-0 win over Winton Woods

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Milford football coach Tom Grippa's smile said it all.

Moments after the Eagles' 3-0 win at Winton Woods Friday night, the longtime coach said it was his most significant victory in seven years at Milford.

Grippa, who is in his 32nd year as a high school football head coach, said this week could be the most significant game in Milford program history. The program dates back to at least 1909, according to the athletic department.

Friday was Milford's first win over Winton Woods. The Eagles had been 0-8 against Winton Woods entering Friday night.

"I'm so proud of our kids," Grippa said. "They battled. We've had a lot of tough games and Milford kids are tough and I'm really proud of them."

Milford (8-0, 7-0 Eastern Cincinnati Conference), ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, took one step closer to an outright conference title with two home games remaining on the schedule. Milford plays host to West Clermont Oct. 13.

Milford has an 8-0 record for the first time since the 1957 season.

"You guys know my story," Grippa said. "The Lord sent me here for a reason. And that was to turn this program around. They needed me and I needed them. I'm so proud of them."

Friday night proved to be two teams with outstanding defensive efforts in a playoff atmosphere at Charlie Fredrick Stadium. The teams combined for 11 punts overall. The game was scoreless through three quarters.

Junior kicker Mason Cooper's 22-yard field goal with 2:07 left proved to be the difference.

"That was crazy," Cooper said. "I can't believe I just did that."

That field goal was set up by senior Reece Davis and his 31-yard punt return. In a game with a razor-thin margin of error, Milford capitalized in a clutch moment.

Winton Woods had an opportunity to send the game into overtime but it missed a field goal with less than 30 seconds left.

Milford has clinched a top four spot in Region 4 and will host a playoff game, according to Joe Eitel. The Eagles were led by several players Friday night including senior Nathan Webster who had 98 yards rushing. Senior Toto Luani had a game-high 10 tackles.

"I'm really proud of my kids and my staff and the community," Grippa said. "You can see we had a whole stadium full of people. I'm proud of them all."

Winton Woods (6-2, 5-2 ECC) has clinched a playoff spot and is No. 6 in Division II, Region 8. The Warriors play at Loveland Oct. 13.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter