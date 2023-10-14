'I'm proud of them': Indian Hill defeats Wyoming, snaps Cowboys' 75-game regular season win streak

WYOMING, Ohio — Indian Hill senior quarterback John Podojil stood near midfield Friday night and couldn't wait to join his teammates after a 21-3 win at Wyoming.

"I can't believe it," Podojil said. "I'm super pumped for the team and I can't wait to celebrate."

Podojil threw three touchdown passes as Indian Hill snapped Wyoming's 75-game regular season win streak Friday night. The 75-game regular season win streak is believed to be a state record.

Indian Hill (7-2) clinched at least a share of the Cincinnati Hills League title as its regular season concludes at Taylor (4-5) Oct. 20. The Braves can win its first CHL title outright since 2015 next week.

"I saw us finally just play our game," Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. "Not worry about the opponent. And like I always say it was Week 9. Play Week 9 and that's what we did. We did our thing and I'm proud of them."

Podojil admitted his teammates thought of the rivalry game with Wyoming (8-1) all season. Still, the Braves had to focus on themselves instead of Wyoming.

"They're a really good football team and I've always said whoever the best in your league is that's who you got to shoot for," Rodenberg said. "They're still a great team. We did what we're supposed to do. We played our game and I'm proud of our guys. But that's a heck of a football team that we're probably going to see again."

Indian Hill and Wyoming could certainly meet again in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs in November. The Braves were impressive on both sides of the ball Friday night.

The Braves offense responded quickly Friday night after a 3-0 deficit. Podojil found senior Jonathan Copfer for a 53-yard touchdown pass connection late in the first quarter.

Indian Hill went ahead 14-3 late in the second quarter after Podojil found sophomore Jaxon Frye in the middle for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Freshman running back Devlan Daniel carried the ball effectively throughout the game and helped to set up the passing game. A 12-yard run on third down in the third quarter gave the Braves another opportunity two plays later. That's when Podojil found senior Dan O'Brien for a 27-yard touchdown pass connection.

The Indian Hill defense played well including sophomore George Vollmer who recovered a fumbled punt return and had an interception in the second half.

The Braves snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Cowboys. It was Indian Hill's first win over Wyoming since Nov. 7, 2015. That occurred just two weeks after Wyoming lost to Reading in the regular season that year - the most recent Wyoming regular-season loss prior to Friday night.

The victory was significant for Podojil, who injured his collarbone in the season opener against Roger Bacon. He returned last week in a victory against Finneytown. His smile after the game Friday night at Wyoming said it all.

"The guys believed — every single one of these guys," Podojil said. "I couldn't do it without them. I went down early this year and they battled. I told them I would get back for them. I'm happy I'm here and I'm happy we got the win. We're super blessed and we're on to next week."

Memorable touchdown

Hamilton junior Jailen Morris returned a kickoff 80-plus yards for a touchdown as the Big Blue defeated Sycamore 28-21.

"It was awesome," Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said. "I saw the gap open. I've never seen him run that fast. Really happy for him. I've never won a game like that. These kids find a way to win."

Hamilton (7-2) is tied with Lakota West (7-2) for No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings.

Signature win

Bethel-Tate defeated previously undefeated Williamsburg 22-20 Friday night. "It is a huge signature win for us," Bethel-Tate coach Jeff Essig said. "Our guys showed tremendous heart. We are so proud of them." Bethel-Tate (5-4), No. 6 in Division V, Region 20, concludes the regular season at Fayetteville Oct. 20.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter