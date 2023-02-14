'I call him my second son': Withrow basketball coach and point guard have a bond beyond basketball

CINCINNATI — Basketball represents everything to Withrow senior point guard Alexander Parks.

"I just love this game," Parks said. "Study it. I've been playing for seven, eight years already. Without this, there is no telling what I would be doing."

Parks gained a different perspective on life while on the basketball court with guidance from Tigers coach Berdo Allen.

"Me and coach — we're real close," Parks said. "Probably the closest to him on the team. And we talk a lot."

As Withrow (15-5) prepares to play Colerain (4-18) in a Division I sectional basketball game against Lakota West at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Parks and Allen are grateful for their rapport. Their conversations are built on trust.

The success on the court speaks for itself, but it's so much more than that.

The Tigers continue to improve from six wins a year ago to 15 wins at the start of this week. Parks is Withrow's leading scorer at 16.2 points per game while also averaging 4.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 rebounds.

"This is my last year, so I really want to get as far as we can," Parks said. "Last year we lost in the first round. I can't let that happen so I got to make sure everybody is on point."

Parks has been on point in basketball and at school. The most important stat he's earned is his 4.0 grade-point average during the first semester. That was part of an overall 3.223 GPA for the team earlier this winter.

Provided Withrow boys basketball coach Berdo Allen is proud of his entire team for its 3.223 grade-point average in mid-January.

"I had a bad GPA starting off this year," Parks said. "Most people probably would've just gave up. But I couldn't give up because I know I want to go far in life so I had to really dial in and lock in for my grades in school."

That's why Allen said basketball is secondary in the grand scheme of things.

"Alexander doesn't cut corners," Allen said. "He doesn't cheat sprints. He doesn't cheat in the classroom. He just works so I know he's going to be successful when he's not around me, when he's not around his friends or his family. He has an unbelievable mindset that's really, really strong and focused."

It's also why Parks and Allen have a bond that goes beyond the game.

"When I look at him I see me," Allen said. "I grew up in dysfunction and so has he, so we vibe that way. I call him my second son. I don't know if he said it, but he kind of hit me in the heart because he calls me dad."

Parks said Allen is the "best coach that I've played for" and that both have the same competitive mindset. That's why Allen wants Parks to succeed on the court and in life.

Parks is considering multiple college basketball programs including Ohio Dominican University and Mercyhurst University. Allen said there is an expectation that Parks will earn a college degree.

"He's beat the odds, man," said Allen. "He's had some friends that are no longer here. He's distinguished himself in a positive manner. And a kid like him deserves success."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter