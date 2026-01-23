'Home run hire' | Holmes names Emanuel Golsby as its head football coach

COVINGTON, Ky. — Holmes High School named Emanuel Golsby Friday afternoon as its head football coach.

Golsby, a 2005 Holmes graduate, returns to his alma mater with a decade of coaching experience and a deep connection to the school.

“I am excited,” Golsby said in a news release. “It’s home. I’ve always held that school near and dear to my heart.”

Golsby, 38, most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Purcell Marian High School.

Purcell Marian head coach Chris Mobley Jr. told WCPO 9 Sports he and Golsby had a conversation last year about Golsby being a Holmes graduate. Both knew if the job opened up, Golsby would apply for the position.

"I'm extremely proud of Manny," Purcell Marian football coach Chris Mobley Jr. told WCPO 9 Sports. "He's an extremely hard-working guy and his student-athletes will love him. This was a home run hire for Holmes."

Golsby's extensive coaching background throughout Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area includes multiple leadership roles at Dixie Heights, where he was co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

Golsby also held coaching positions at Turpin, New Richmond and previously at Holmes High School and Holmes Middle School in various offensive and defensive capacities.

Golsby played wide receiver, running back and defensive back for the Bulldogs during his high school football career.

Holmes athletic director Ken Ellis said Golsby was the unanimous choice of the search committee.

“He has built a reputation for developing strong relationships with student-athletes, parents and staff while emphasizing discipline, accountability and academic success,” Ellis said in a news release. “He brings a comprehensive understanding of the game with experience coaching both offense and defense and a strong commitment to preparation, film study and effective communication.”

Golsby holds a Bachelor of Science in History from Northern Kentucky University. He succeeds Jon Hopkins, who is retiring in June after one year as head coach and several years as an assistant coach and school counselor.

Holmes had a 2-8 record during the 2025 season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter