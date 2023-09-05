St. Xavier and Withrow prepare to meet for the first time since the 2001 season

CINCINNATI — One of the most anticipated high school football games this regular season occurs Friday night at Withrow High School's Angus King Stadium.

That's when the Tigers (3-0) play host to St. Xavier (2-1) starting at 7 p.m. It is the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

St. Xavier and Withrow are two of Greater Cincinnati's premier high school football programs with a great deal of talent this season.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast spoke with Withrow coach Kali Jones and senior defensive back Terhyon Nichols (Kentucky verbal commit) about the matchup and this season.

"The time is now," Jones said. "We always talk about crossing that river. So each week we're getting better. Each season we're beating programs that we're not supposed to beat quote unquote. The time is now to take that step into the elite level. So that's where we're progressing. That's how we're coaching, that's what we're preaching and that's where we're going to continue to move until we get there."

Withrow defeated Lima 42-6 Sept. 1 for the Tigers' third consecutive win. Withrow led Lima 36-0 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Luke Dunn was 22 of 27 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Quintin Simmons had four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Myles Rochelle had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State verbal commit) had five receptions for 75 yards.

Withrow's defense had five interceptions and recovered three fumbles. The Tigers have allowed just 16 points this season.

Jones mentioned senior defensive tackle J'Shaun Gray, senior defensive back Chris Payne, sophomore linebacker Christion Browner and Nichols among the leaders.

This is the first game between Withrow and St. X since Aug. 31, 2001, according to St. X. It's the fourth game between the teams since 1967 and the 30th meeting overall.

Withrow, a Division II program, and St. X, a Division I program, won't meet in the postseason. This is the first game of a home-and-home agreement that was announced in February.

St. X coach Steve Specht and the Bombers are looking forward to playing a Greater Cincinnati opponent after already competing in Michigan and Tennessee through three weeks.

"Games like this they need to be celebrated," Specht said.

The Bombers are looking to rebound from a 34-11 loss to McAllie School after a six-hour drive to Chattanooga, Tenn., last week. Specht said McAllie is as good of a team as the Bombers will play all season.

Still, St. X has looked within this week in trying to improve from the result in Tennessee. Specht wasn't happy with the Bombers' defensive effort and game plan and he knows how talented Withrow is this season.

"I want to see improvement from the players and the coaching staff," Specht said. "This is another great opportunity to see how we're doing."

