Princeton and Wyoming football teams prepare for the upcoming season

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The anticipation is building.

With the change of the calendar, the Ohio high school football season is inching closer. In fact, it's just two weeks from kicking off.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast made a visit to the Springdale Chick-fil-A Tuesday afternoon to highlight the Princeton and Wyoming football programs.

'The expectations are really high' for the Princeton Vikings after a 9-3 record in 2022

Princeton (9-3 in 2022) returns several key players as it opens the season at Elyria Aug. 18.

"I think that's the game they wanted to do," Parker said. "I think when you get to travel it adds a little excitement when you go play a team like Elyria that has a lot of history. It adds a little more excitement."

The Vikings had 20 new starters during Week 1 of the 2022 season so the team added plenty of experience entering this year.

"This year we're a different team," Parker said. "We're a more experienced team. We think we're a little deeper."

The Vikings are 20-5 over the past two seasons under the leadership of Parker, who enters his third season in the Division I Greater Miami Conference program.

Princeton senior safety Chaz Cole, senior linebacker Travis Lawrence and senior offensive lineman Jaylen Eberhart joined the conversation Tuesday afternoon on the podcast.

'It's a very rich tradition here at Wyoming': Cowboys embrace the opportunity to compete at the highest level

Meanwhile, Wyoming (15-1 in 2022) was a Division IV state runner-up last season.

Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock enters his 12th season as head coach as the Cowboys start this year at Ross Aug. 18. Wyoming has a 67-game regular-season win streak entering this season.

This year's senior class has a 37-3 record in their first three seasons.

"Our guys are stepping up," Hancock said. "They're hard-working kids. They've dedicated themselves to the summer program. Every year we want to do things better than they've ever been done before."

Hancock was joined by Wyoming senior quarterback/linebacker Quaid Hauer, senior defensive end/offensive lineman Deuce Wiley and senior slot receiver/linebacker DJ Gray.

"Those three guys are really great examples for our program," Hancock said. "But, we also have some guys that are just tremendous leaders so we have really good senior leadership. We're pushing forward and really excited about this year and where we're going to go."

