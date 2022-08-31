Kings High School has outscored opponents 76-3 in 2-0 start | High School Insider

The Kings High School football team has made a significant impression early this season.

The Knights (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 76-3 entering Friday's game at Walnut Hills (0-2).

Kings coach Alex Garvin along senior quarterback Will Kocher and senior wide receiver Michael Mussari joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss the keys to the Knights' season.

You will also hear from Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock as he reflects upon senior running back CJ Hester's contributions to the team and his leadership.

Badin coach Nick Yordy explains why the Rams have been so successful a year after being in the Division III state final. Withrow coach Kali Jones discusses why the Tigers have responded well after a close loss to visiting Springboro last week.

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe in the podcast player below.



