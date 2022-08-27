Wyoming football team wins its 59th consecutive regular-season game

CINCINNATI — The Wyoming High School football team earned its second straight shutout of the season Friday night, but don't think for one minute the Cowboys are resting on that accomplishment after a 20-0 win over Taft at Stargel Stadium.

"You just got to continue to take it a week at a time, get better as a football team," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "We did our game plan; they are a tough team defensively especially."

The Cowboys, winners of 59 consecutive regular-season games, limited Taft's offensive production for most of the night.

Wyoming led 13-0 at halftime after sophomore Carter Rummer made two field goals and junior linebacker DJ Gray scored on a fumble recovery late in the second quarter.

Taft senior running back Gavin Crawford had a 55-yard run toward the far end zone late in the third quarter to give the Senators a much-needed boost in the second half. But, Gray made a touchdown-saving tackle on fourth down to stop the Senators' scoring threat.

"DJ does a great job," Hancock said. "He had a great game; does a tremendous job. We talked about being one — one team, one offensive unit, one defensive unit. When they're out there on the field act as one and we did that tonight."

Two plays later, senior running back CJ Hester took the direct snap and went 96 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The 96-yard touchdown is believed to be Hester's longest career touchdown, according to Hancock. Hester, a Western Michigan verbal commit, has four rushing touchdowns this season.

"CJ is tremendous," Hancock said. "He's a tremendous young man. Tremendous football player. Awfully proud of him. Just truly blessed that he's a part of our football program and a team captain for us. His leadership transcends down to the rest of the team every single day."

The matchup between the Division IV, Region 16 teams was highly-anticipated during Week 2 of the season. It may not be the last time these teams see each other this season.

"Taft is a great football team," Hancock said. "They're going to have a great season. I'm sure we will see them in the playoffs."

Wyoming (2-0) plays host to Aiken Sept. 2. Taft (1-1) plays host to Indian Hill (1-1).

