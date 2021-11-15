HS Insider: Previewing the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals

Welcome to the football regional finals week around Ohio.

Seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams are still playing this week with opportunities to reach the state semifinals Nov. 26.

On this week's High School Insider podcast, you will hear from several high school head football coaches including:

These coaches reflect upon their teams and how the school communities have expressed significant support during this postseason.

The Ohio high school boys basketball season is right around the corner and you will hear from Triple Double Prospects analyst Corey Albertson about some of the top teams and players to watch this winter.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player below:



Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: