HS Insider: Previewing the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals

On this week's podcast, you'll hear from several high school head football coaches
Wayne Setty
The Western Brown football team is making its first regional final appearance in program history Friday night when it plays Granville at Teays Valley.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Nov 15, 2021
Welcome to the football regional finals week around Ohio.

Seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams are still playing this week with opportunities to reach the state semifinals Nov. 26.

On this week's High School Insider podcast, you will hear from several high school head football coaches including:

These coaches reflect upon their teams and how the school communities have expressed significant support during this postseason.

The Ohio high school boys basketball season is right around the corner and you will hear from Triple Double Prospects analyst Corey Albertson about some of the top teams and players to watch this winter.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player below:

