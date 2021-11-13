Western Brown's Drew Novak moves up to No. 7 on the OHSAA list for most passing yards in a season

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown junior quarterback Drew Novak moved up to No. 7 on the state's all-time single season passing yards list Friday night.

Novak has thrown for 4,886 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. His 4,886 yards passing is the most in the nation this season, according to MaxPreps.

Novak entered Friday night's Division III, Region 11 as No. 11 on the state's all-time list for most passing yards in a season. He surpassed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) in that category in the regional quarterfinal Nov. 5.

Novak was 29-of-42 passing for 420 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 35-28 win over Jackson in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal at Waverly Friday night.

Senior wide receiver Dylan Novak had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Logan Campbell had seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Junior Zachery Chisman had six receptions for 90 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The defense was led by several players including junior linebacker Dane Tomlin (seven tackles) and junior defensive lineman Seth Barber (five tackles including a sack and a forced fumble).

Junior defensive lineman Ty Loudon had five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Senior defensive back Evan Conatser (five tackles) and junior defensive back Quentin Collins (five tackles).

"Very proud of our kids' effort and toughness for 48 minutes," Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said. "When we faced adversity we fought through it and kept playing. It is special for our kids, schools and community. We have never been this far. This just shows you the quality of kids we have and how they work each day."

Novak rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos (11-2) advanced to play Granville (12-0) in a regional final Nov. 19 at a neutral location.

Friday night was the fifth time this season that Novak has thrown for at least 400 yards in a game.

His 52 passing touchdowns is on the Ohio High School Athletic Association list for the most in a single season. He needs two more passing touchdowns to tie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Findlay High School, 1999).