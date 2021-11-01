HS Insider Podcast: Elder head football coach Doug Ramsey reflects on his 200th career win

What a way to start the Ohio high school football playoffs.

It goes without saying the Colerain at Elder first-round game was an instant classic at The Pit on Oct. 29.

Elder won 55-48 in triple overtime and there were several storylines including Panthers coach Doug Ramsey's 200th career win.

Ramsey reflected on his 25 years as head coach while senior wide receiver Drew Ramsey and former Indiana and Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey discussed a game they won't soon forget within their family.

Also, this episode previews the upcoming Ohio girls basketball season with Ohio Girls Basketball Report executive director Tenishia Benson.

Benson discusses some of the top players and teams to watch around Greater Cincinnati including Mount Notre Dame's 72-game winning streak and 2021 Ms. Basketball recipient KK Bransford entering this season.

Listen to this episode in the player below:



