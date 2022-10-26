High School Insider: What to watch for during the OHSAA football playoffs

The road to Canton begins Friday night.

There are 54 Greater Cincinnati high school football teams preparing for the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs Friday night across seven divisions.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast will delve into some of the top games to watch Friday night as the postseason begins around the region:

Badin coach Nick Yordy explains the Rams' regular-season success and the first 10-0 record for the team since 1980.

Oak Hills coach Justin Roden explains how the Highlanders went from an 0-11 record in 2021 to a 5-5 record this season.

Western Hills coach Charles Boyd, a 1997 graduate of the school, discusses the Mustangs' first playoff appearance since 2000.

Summit Country Day coach David Wirth reflects on a significant win in the regular-season finale to propel the Silver Knights to a home playoff game.

Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock spoke about the victory over Madeira to capture the Cowboys' seventh consecutive Cincinnati Hills League title and the 67th consecutive win in the regular season.

