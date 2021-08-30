High School Insider: La Salle football team preparing for national power IMG Academy



The La Salle High School football team has a rare opportunity Friday night to welcome perennial national power IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to Lancer Stadium.

IMG Academy, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, has several major college commitments on its roster and is the reigning national champion. IMG Academy, coached by former NFL player and Ohio State All-American linebacker Pepper Johnson, defeated Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio) 58-0 in a nationally-televised game on Sunday in Canton.

La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said the Lancers aren't going to get caught up in the recruiting rankings for IMG Academy but simply want to give their best effort entering the third consecutive home game at Lancer Stadium.

"They're a great team, they're a great opponent," McLaughlin said. "We play nine other great opponents this year. And again we'll go out there and play as hard as we can as long as we can and see what happens on Friday night."

The WCPO High School Insider also had caught up with Utah Jazz guard MaCio Teague, a 2015 Walnut Hills High School graduate, who discussed the NBA Summer League and the opportunity to make the NBA roster this fall.

Darron Cummings/AP Walnut Hills High School graduate MaCio Teague won a national championship with Baylor University this past season and signed with the Utah Jazz this summer.

You will also hear from new St. Xavier head swimming and diving coach David Albert about his approach as he takes over a storied program that has won 42 state titles including 13 consecutive on North Bend Road.

