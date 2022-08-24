High School Insider: A memorable Week 1 of football and a conversation with Joe Eitel

CINCINNATI — If the first week of high school football is any indication, this could be a very memorable 2022 season.

There was a nail-biting outcome in West Chester, dominant performances Thursday night and a memorable Friday night in Mount Orab. There were some impressive coaching debuts along with Fairfield coach Jason Krause's 150th career win and more.

This week's WCPO High School insider includes some of those storylines with a look ahead toward Week 2.

The interviews include Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden talking about throwing the game-winning touchdown over St. Xavier and Taft coach Tyler Williams explaining why the Senators should be one of the top teams to watch in Greater Cincinnati this season.

And you will hear from Joe Eitel of JoeEitel.com on why he enjoys organizing the computer points standings for all seven divisions of Ohio high school football.

