Fairfield and Winton Woods football teams prepare for the upcoming season

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The countdown is on. The high school football season will kick off next week.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast made a visit to the Fairfield Chick-fil-A on Tuesday afternoon to highlight the Fairfield and Winton Woods football programs.

Tuesday's episode was the fifth special event this preseason as the podcast highlights high school football around Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Family is a centerpiece of Fairfield

Family is a centerpiece of Fairfield

Fairfield was represented by longtime head coach Jason Krause along with senior quarterback Talon Fisher (United States Naval Academy commit) and senior linebacker Jordan Baker.

The team (7-4 in 2022) will be tested in the season opener when they play at Huber Heights Wayne (6-5) on Aug. 18 before the nine-game Greater Miami Conference schedule.

Fairfield has 23 seniors including quarterback Fisher, who is a four-year starter.

There is also a great deal of other talented skill position players including junior wide receiver/defensive back Noah King, junior cornerback/wide receiver Derion Prophett and Baker, who had 62 tackles including five sacks last season.

Krause is starting his 27th year overall of coaching high school football.

"Just being around the young guys and seeing their energy - see how much passion they have for playing this game," Krause said this summer. "A game that we love. It just helps me wake up every day, come out here."

Winton Woods Warriors are 'hungry' to start a new journey

Winton Woods Warriors are 'hungry' to start a new journey

Winton Woods (12-1) was a Division II regional semifinalist last season after the Warriors won the 2021 state title.

"This team has a lot of experience returning," Murphy said. "The thing I like most is they’ve felt what it’s like to hoist a trophy after 16 weeks in 2021 and to turn equipment in after Week 13 (in 2022)."

Winton Woods returns several key players including senior quarterback Van George, senior wide receiver Tra'mar Harris (Purdue verbal commit) and junior offensive tackle Raphael Greene — one of Ohio's top players in the 2025 class.

The defense is led by several players including defensive tackle Cameron Jackson, who is a three-year starter. Defensive tackle Delan Massey-Wright was a Division II first-team all-state player in 2022.

Junior linebacker Justin Hill — one of Ohio's top players in the 2025 class — has several significant scholarship offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The Warriors also feature senior Zae Jennings, a West Virginia verbal commit, who played quarterback at Colerain last season.

This episode featured a discussion with Murphy, Hill, George, Jackson and senior tight end Ly'vi'el Waters.

Winton Woods opens the season at Trotwood-Madison Aug. 18.

WCPO High School Insider Podcast schedule at Chick-fil-A restaurants (2 p.m. start)



Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: