Beechwood QB Cam Hergott named Kentucky's 'Mr. Football'

FT. MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School quarterback Cam Hergott was named Kentucky’s “Mr. Football” by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association on Sunday night.

The award is voted upon by coaches across the state.

The Associated Press has yet to give out its award that carries the same name – but that decision will likely be announced in January.

Hergott capped-off his excellent senior season by leading Beechwood to its first-ever Class 2A state championship (15th overall in program history).

"I want to thank my coaches and everyone in the Beechwood community for always being there for me and everyone in my family for everything they’ve been through the last couple years. My teammates, I couldn’t do it without them. Also, thanks to the coaches who voted for me,” said Hergott.

Hergott threw for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall. He also ran for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He is the first Beechwood player to ever win the KFCA’s Mr. Football honor. The award won’t have to travel far: Last year, Covington Catholic’s Michael Mayer won it.