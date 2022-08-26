Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

High school football schedule and scores

High school football scoreboard
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thinkstock
High school football scoreboard
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 17:06:18-04

High school football is back for its second week!

Matchups like Lakota West vs. Lakota East and Wyoming @ Taft will make for an interesting week.

Our team will be around the Tri-State, gathering highlights from more than a dozen games.

You can get tonight's Friday Frenzy schedule and scores as they roll in below.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Taft football star Elias Rudolph dedicates season to his late brother HS Insider: A memorable Week 1 of football and a conversation with Joe Eitel Turpin senior Jamison Naehring a 'true leader' in the volleyball program

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.