High school football schedules, scores for Week 9

Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 14, 2022
CINCINNATI — It's Week 9 of the high school football season and the Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic.

Both teams have won six consecutive games entering the Class 5A showdown in Park Hills. CovCath (6-1) has won eight consecutive games over the Bluebirds (6-2) going back to 2016 but the past doesn't matter to the teams entering Friday night.

"You have to play 48 minutes," Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. "Every play can be the difference in the game. It's one of those slobbernockers. It's going to be old school in a lot of ways."

WCPO will also be at Anderson vs. Turpin, Mason vs. Fairfield, New Richmond vs. Clinton-Massie, Ross vs. Edgewood, Northwest vs. Harrison, Bishop Fenwick vs. Badin and more. Find the full list of tonight's games below.

