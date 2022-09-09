Watch Now
High school football schedules, scores for Week 4

High school football scoreboard
Posted at 4:27 PM, Sep 09, 2022
It's Week 4 of the high school football season and our crews are all over the Tri-State.

Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Milford at Anderson. Expect plenty of offense, with both teams averaging over 400 yards per game this season. Anderson averaged nearly 41 points while Milford averaged nearly 44 through three games.

Anderson quarterback Griffin Scaff has already thrown for almost 1,200 yards and six touchdowns this year. Milford quarterback Austin Hardin has thrown for four touchdowns in each of their first three games while running back Natwan Webster was WCPO's Week 3 Player of the Week after scoring three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Crews will also cover Deer Park at Reading, Loveland at Kings, Madeira at Mariemont, Trinity at La Salle, Walnut Hills at West Clermont, Princeton at Hamilton and Hillcrest Academy at Cincinnati Country Day. WCPO will also cover Covington Catholic at Dixie Heights, Simon Kenton at Beechwood and Newport at Holmes.

Find the full list of games below:

