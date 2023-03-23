'He's really impressed me': Pro Football HOF coach Dick Vermeil lauds Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil has watched more football than almost anyone else alive today. So when the former longtime NFL head coach and TV analyst speaks about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, it is a perspective that few have around the game.

Vermeil said Burrow is in an elite category as a young quarterback.

"When I saw him coming out (of LSU), I watched him as much as I could," Vermeil said. "I have never seen a quarterback come out who can consistently throw the ball as accurately as he could. Never. And I go back to John Elway and (Jim) Plunkett — great players. He's really impressed me and he's continued to do so."

The 86-year-old Vermeil, who also spent 14 seasons as an NFL and college football analyst for CBS and ABC, keeps an eye on today's game and said he's very impressed with the Bengals.

"They've added a degree of intensity to how they play the game that overall I hadn't seen in years past," Vermeil said. "Now, when you watch them you better be ready to play them. You better be physically ready; they get after you."

Vermeil spoke at length about his coaching career and NFL football before being the featured speaker for Moeller High School's 40th annual sports stag Wednesday night. The 10th oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer and second oldest Hall of Fame coach behind Marv Levy has known about Moeller High School for decades.

"Moeller is a national name among high schools with a good program both academically and athletically," Vermeil said. "So it's exciting to be standing next to that big 'M'."

The sold-out event Wednesday night featured 500 guests inside the Brisben Family Education Center.

University of Cincinnati assistant coach Kerry Coombs and FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding were among the special guests at the stag. Moeller also formally inducted its hall of fame class.

"We are thrilled to have Dick Vermeil as our keynote speaker for the Sports Stag," said Barrett Cohen, Moeller's director of alumni relations. "This is a unique opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our shared love of sports while supporting our school's athletic programs."

Vermeil led the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl XXXIV title in 2000. A California native, Vermeil led the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFC title in 1980 and a berth in Super Bowl XV.

He shared stories of his coaching career including those of the Rams and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and answered questions from the audience about the players he's coached and inside stories from his career.

Vermeil's head coaching career spanned decades. The Philadelphia resident started with the Eagles in 1976 and concluded his storied career in 2005 with Kansas City.

A 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Vermeil said Wednesday night was only the third time he wore his gold jacket.

"It's like walking with a neon sign on," said Vermeil. "But, I thought I would wear it tonight because not many people get an opportunity to see a gold jacket so I took advantage of it. And this (Super Bowl) ring I've only worn it a few times — it's so big."

