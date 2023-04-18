'He's a sure-fire first-rounder': Former Covington Catholic star Michael Mayer prepares for the NFL

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is on the cusp of fulfilling a dream during the NFL Draft next week.

So it's no surprise why the 2020 Covington Catholic High School graduate will watch the draft April 27 with family and friends in Northern Kentucky.

Mayer, 21, is projected to be a first-round selection, according to several national mock drafts.

"I know he is ready," CovCath football coach Eddie Eviston said. "He's been prepared actually for a long time for this moment. And he's done a great job."

Eviston had received several phone calls about the former high school All-American who won the Gatorade Kentucky football player of the year award his senior season in 2019.

NFL teams want to know about Mayer as a high school player along with his personality and approach to the game.

"Obviously every team has been in contact with him," Eviston said. "I think he has to be on their (draft) board - almost every team in the league. Almost crazy if he wasn't. I think he's ready for anything. I know he just wants to see, 'Hey where I'm going and let's go.'"

Mayer's draft range varies from No. 15 (Green Bay) to No. 28 (Cincinnati). Mock drafts aren't reliable but Mayer has earned a favorable spotlight in the national media.

"I think the biggest thing is just the all-around player that he is," Eviston said. "I think he'll be the first to say this as well: There might be guys that might be a little bit faster than him, might be able to jump higher, a little bit more athleticism on their route running. But, his knack for being able to do all of the things very well at a very high level I think is very appealing to people especially in the NFL where you're facing many defenses. He's never not out of the game plan because of all the things he does well."

The Associated Press first-team All-American earned an impressive resume his junior season at Notre Dame. He also set multiple program records during his career in South Bend.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller said Mayer is the top tight end in this draft class.

"I do think he's a sure-fire first-rounder," Miller said. "The all-around game he brings. A little bit of a throwback with the toughness, the blocking. But, he's a fantastic tight end for sure."

Everyone at CovCath knows about Mayer's ability on the football field and on the basketball court during his high school career. Opposing coaches thought Mayer had the early potential to play in the NFL one day.

Eviston caught up with Mayer's high school teammates in the past couple of weeks. The Colonels reminisced about the 2019 Class 5A state championship team and Mayer.

"They all followed him," Eviston said. "He set the bar high. That's what made us so successful."

Regardless of where Mayer will spend the next chapter of his football career, there is little doubt he will transition well to playing on Sundays.

"He has that focus," Mayer said. "I don't think he's just going to accept, 'All right I got drafted and I made it.' I think he's, 'Hey, all right. Now I'm at this level - what can I do here?'"

