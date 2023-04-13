'He was a really great guy': Remembering the legacy of former Elder baseball coach Jerry Federle

CINCINNATI — Whether it was a text message, email or a Friday afternoon lunch, former Elder High School baseball coach Jerry Federle had a way with humor.

"He's always one with a sharp wit and a great personality," former Elder athletic director Dave Dabbelt said. "He likes to tell it like it is."

Federle, who led Elder to two Class AAA state baseball titles in 1978 and 1984, died Wednesday night. Federle had persevered against a recent illness, Dabbelt said.

'Feds' was a fixture at Elder for 20 years, serving as a teacher in English, personal motivation and physical education along with being a baseball coach from 1968 to 1988. He was the recipient of the school's Alumni Athletic Excellence Award in 2006.

"He touched many, many lives and could tell a story or send an email with humor and impactful wisdom," Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said. "He was a really, really great guy. Just a tremendous educator. He was an unbelievable speaker."

Dabbelt visited with Federle on Wednesday and the friends had recent conversations on the positive impact that sports can have on a high school student. The two discussed how Elder High School has helped to develop countless students into young men over the years.

Federle, a Xavier University pitcher in the 1960s, was a mortgage loan officer at Union Savings Bank in Western Hills. He was formerly a publisher of the Eastern Hills Pink Pages local advertising directory.

Federle was affectionately known in the classroom and on the baseball diamond around the Elder community. He led the Panthers to a state title in 1978 - in just his second year as head coach. Elder defeated Euclid 5-3 in the Class AAA (large school) state final as the Panthers completed the season with a 26-5 record.

In 1984, Elder defeated Marion Harding 2-1 in eight innings to capture the Class AAA state championship. Elder completed its season with a 24-8 record that year. (The Ohio High School Athletic Association went to divisions instead of classes in baseball in 1991).

Federle stayed in touch with friends and colleagues around Elder and was very supportive of the athletics program, according to Espelage and Dabbelt.

Federle's grandson, Elder senior Liam Hutchinson, plays on the Panthers' lacrosse team.

"Please keep the Federle family in your prayers during their time of need," Elder principal Kurt Ruffing told the school staff in an email Thursday morning.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter