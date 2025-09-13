'Great win' | Indian Hill defeats Wyoming 28-7 in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

WYOMING, Ohio — Indian Hill junior quarterback Devlan Daniel admittedly had to keep his emotions under control entering Friday’s game at Wyoming.

The Cincinnati Hills League rivalry was in the spotlight and was the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

“The emotions coming into the game - I tried to play it down,” Daniel said. “But, once you get into this game it’s a little different. You can tell because it’s two great football teams.”

Daniel threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score as visiting Indian Hill defeated Wyoming 28-7 Friday night.

Indian Hill snapped Wyoming’s 14-game regular season win streak. The Cowboys had won 93 of its past 94 regular-season games entering Friday. Wyoming hadn't lost in the regular season since visiting Indian Hill's won in October 2023.

“It’s a great win,” Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. “We played well. We’re playing together. But, I still want to fix mistakes because that’s a really good football team you’re going to see in the playoffs. I just don’t want to take the pedal off the gas because we have to get better.”

Indian Hill senior running back Evan Riggs caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to help give Indian Hill a 7-0 lead. He also scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Indian Hill led 14-0 at halftime. It struck quickly in the third quarter.

That's when Daniel found junior Dylan Hartman for a 66-yard touchdown pass connection to help give Indian Hill a 21-0 lead.

The Indian Hill defense was very strong again for a fourth consecutive week.

Rodenberg said he was proud of the defensive effort. Indian Hill limited Wyoming's offense to a touchdown with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter.

“I had a couple late adjustments on Tuesday afternoon that I thought I needed to make,” Rodenberg said. “They worked out really good against their passing game. I really respect their passing game. The defense played outstanding.”

Indian Hill (4-0, 1-0 CHL) is ranked No. 1 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel. The Braves play host to Mariemont (2-2, 0-1 CHL) Sept. 19.

Wyoming (3-1, 0-1 CHL), ranked No. 4 in Region 16, plays host to Taylor (2-2, 1-0 CHL) Sept. 19.

