'Great night for him and the program' | Withrow senior's touchdown catch featured on ESPN

CINCINNATI — Withrow University High School senior Dantrell Moses won’t ever forget the one-handed touchdown reception that landed him on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“Since it aired on the news I have watched the play at least 100 times,” Moses told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message Saturday afternoon. “It was so satisfying.”

Moses was able to haul in a pass from Withrow sophomore quarterback Sa’Vion Davis with his right hand toward the right corner of the closed end zone in Friday’s 36-7 win over visiting Chaminade Julienne.

The breathtaking catch was captured on video by WCPO 9 sports anchor Caleb Noe as part of the WCPO 9 Friday Football show. The scoring play was later featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“In my mind on the play it was just another rep at practice; that’s my mindset going into every game,” Moses said. “Before the play I rubbed the numbers on my chest and I told Sa’Vion to look at me. I knew I was going to make the catch but not with one hand. I guess it was just my instinct.”

Moses quickly celebrated with his teammates and coaches on the sideline. The reaction was pure joy from the Tigers.

“I will always remember this moment because it’s the first of many,” Moses said. “It’s time to wake the people up and it started last night!”

Caleb Noe/WCPO Withrow senior wide receiver Dantrell Moses made a memorable one-handed touchdown reception in Friday's 36-7 win over visiting Chaminade Julienne.

Moses scored two touchdowns for the Tigers, who improved to a 2-0 record this season.

“He is a guy,” Withrow football coach Anthony Berry said. “It was a great night for him and the program.”

The touchdown reception, featured as a bonus top play by ESPN, was shared by the Withrow University High School community on social media Saturday morning.

“The camera work is unbelievable,” an ESPN commentator said.

Berry sent video of the “SportsCenter” highlight to Moses shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I couldn’t believe that the play was going to get that much attention,” Moses said. “I was in shock but also very excited because I know how much I’ve put the work in for this moment to come.”

The touchdown is representative of Withrow’s significant start to this season. The Tigers outscored Milford and Chaminade Julienne by a combined margin of 71-7 the first two weeks.

Withrow plays host to Clayton Northmont (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 – the third consecutive home game for the Tigers.

You can watch full highlights, including the one-handed catch, from Withrow's game against Chaminade Julienne below:

Withrow beats Chaminade Julienne36-7

