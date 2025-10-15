Xavier Athletics launches 'Muskie Lager' with Cincinnati Beverage Company to support student-athletes

CINCINNATI — Xavier Athletics and Cincinnati Beverage Company have teamed up for a new venture that will benefit student-athletes.

XU and Cincinnati Beverage are resurrecting Cincinnati's iconic "Burger Beer" brand for their Muskie Lager.

Xavier Athletics described Muskie Lager, a 4.9% ABV beer, as a "beer brewed to be smooth and sessionable — from pregame to postgame."

Muskie Lager will be available at the Cintas Center throughout Xavier's basketball season, as well as select bars, restaurants and stores in Greater Cincinnati. A portion of all retail proceeds from Muskie Lager will go back to student-athletes across all sports through the All For One Fund.

"This is a fun opportunity for us to reconnect our fans with an iconic brand that has deep roots in supporting Xavier Athletics," said Brian Hicks, senior associate athletics director for external relations. "It's also a great opportunity to raise funds that directly support our student-athletes."

Burger Brewing Company began as a malting operation before it evolved into a brewery in Cincinnati after Prohibition, growing to be a domineering brewery in the Midwest. Muskie Lager will now be brewed "just steps away" from where Burger Brewing began nearly 90 years ago in Over-the-Rhine, Xavier Athletics said.

Muskie Lager marks a second beer brand benefiting student-athletes in the Tri-State after the University of Cincinnati teamed up with Rhinegeist Brewery in 2023 to launch "Cincy Light."

Xavier University's men's basketball season kicks off with an exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 18, when Muskie Lager will first be available at the Cintas Center.