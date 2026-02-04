General public tickets to Princeton-Lakota West boys hoops game sold out in 5 minutes

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Tickets are sold out for Greater Cincinnati’s most heavily anticipated boys basketball game this season.

Lakota West (17-1, 12-0 Greater Miami Conference), ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps (regardless of division) and No. 18 nationally, plays host to No. 2 state-ranked Princeton (14-1, 10-1 GMC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in West Chester. The seating capacity is 2,400 inside the Lakota West gymnasium.

Tickets went on sale to basketball families from Lakota West and Princeton from Sunday until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday with a pass code. Tickets went on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday and the game was sold out by 12:05 p.m.

“Excited to play Princeton,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “A battle of two of Cincinnati’s top teams. Friday night, a sold-out gym, high energy. This is what high school basketball is all about. I’m anxious — in the best way — and ready for tip-off.”

Lakota West has won four consecutive games since a 72-71 overtime loss to La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) in the prestigious Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational Jan. 18 in Kettering. The Firebirds defeated host Oak Hills 59-36 Tuesday night.

Junior Josh Tyson scored 19 points and had five assists and two steals Tuesday night. Juniors Bryce Curry (13 points) and Roman Combs (11 points, five rebounds) also helped the Firebirds, who outscored the Highlanders 31-11 in the first half.

Princeton has won 13 consecutive games. The Vikings are led by several players, including five-star guard Kam Mercer, who scored 27 points and had three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Princeton’s 94-48 win over visiting Colerain Jan. 30. Junior guard A’mire Gill averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 14 games. Senior guard Rognny Santiago averaged 14.8 points through 14 games.

“What really separates them is versatility — scoring inside and out, in transition or the half court—paired with a high-level coaching staff and strong leadership that consistently puts players in position to succeed,” Moss said. "(Princeton) Coach (Bryan) Wyant has done an amazing job, per usual, preparing his team to compete at a high level.”

