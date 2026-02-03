Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Columbus among US cities picked to host soccer at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

MILAN — Six cities across the United States have been named as hosts of soccer games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Group stage games will go to New York City; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; plus San Diego and San Jose in California, organizers of the next Summer Games said on Tuesday.

LA 2028 chief executive Reynold Hoover told International Olympic Committee members the Games would be played in “premier existing Major League Soccer stadiums.”

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena was previously confirmed to host knockout and medal games.

