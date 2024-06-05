Gamble Montessori names Steve Horton as boys hoops coach, pending board approval

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori named Steve Horton Wednesday afternoon as its new boys basketball head coach, pending board of education approval.

“I am excited and grateful to finally have the opportunity to have my impact in the lives and development of these young men,” Horton said. “Player development and the ability to make in-game reads and adjustments I believe are my major strengths.”

Horton, a 2004 Western Hills graduate, played at Cincinnati State for two years and then Ball State and Benedict College (Columbia, S.C.). He was teammates with former Woodward coach Jarelle Redden at Ball State and roommates and teammates former Gamble Montessori coach Michael Holmes at Benedict College.

Horton started his own Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program, Trust the Process (TTP) and has operated that for five years. He has seven years of sideline coaching experience but more than 25 years of coaching as a point guard and student of the game. He was a Roger Bacon varsity assistant coach this past season.

“I had the luxury of playing under some good coaches in our area like Terry Nelson, Andre Tate and Lannis Timmons to say a few,” Horton said.

Horton succeeds Holmes, who stepped down from the position in May after four seasons. Holmes was named Tuesday as the Woodward head coach.

Horton said he admired the success that Holmes had with the Gators and is aware of the challenge of fulfilling expectations this upcoming season.

“I had a lot of support from the community, the school,” Horton said.

“Our style of play will be kind of based off how I played and how I viewed the game coming up. Up-tempo, spacious, aggressive style of play.”

Gamble Montessori earned its first district final appearance this past season. Gamble Montessori (21-5) was a Division III district runner-up to Versailles at University of Dayton Arena.

The Gators won the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division (13-0 record). Gamble Montessori athletic director David Miller said he's looking forward to seeing Horton lead the Gators.

“Steve Horton brings with him a wealth of personal playing experience and has demonstrated a rapid ascent in high-level coaching, showcasing his passion and dedication to the game," Miller said. "After engaging in conversations with numerous coaches across the city and other athletic directors, it became clear that Steve was the ideal choice for our program. We are eager to see the positive impact he will have on our team and look forward to the growth and success that lie ahead. Steve's commitment and expertise promise to build on our current foundation and propel our team to new heights.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter