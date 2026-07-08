'Fun to coach' | Oak Hills senior QB Lincoln Schreiber is a three-sport athlete

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lincoln Schreiber has a lot going for him entering his senior year at Oak Hills High School.

“I’ve looked forward to this my whole life,” Schreiber said Tuesday. “It’s sad it’s my senior year. The last time I can play with these guys. Hopefully we will go out with a bang.”

The 17-year-old is a two-year starter at quarterback for the Highlanders. He threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns.

He also plays baseball and basketball and was a part of Elite Eight programs this past school year for the Highlanders. He also has a 4.5 grade-point average in the classroom.

“He’s had a lot of great experience,” Oak Hills football coach Dan Scholz said. “He plays on an Elite Eight basketball team. He played on an Elite Eight baseball team. So he’s had a lot of winning he’s been used to so hopefully we can transfer that to our season.”

Scholz is in the second year of his second stint at Oak Hills (4-7 record in 2025). Scholz is a no-nonsense coach who has a passion for high school football.

He said there is a significant difference this preseason with familiarity within the program. Scholz was named the Oak Hills coach in early June 2025.

“I feel like we’re further along in our knowledge because we know the players; I know the players,” Scholz said. “I feel really good about knowing them and knowing what we’ve done and not guessing what they’ve done.”

Philip Lee/WCPO Oak Hills senior quarterback Lincoln Schreiber threw for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior in 2025.

There is no guessing with Schreiber, one of Scholz’s former middle school students. Scholz said Lincoln is "really fun to coach."

“He’s great,” Scholz said. “Lincoln is level-headed, which is the exact opposite of me. I get a little bit excited. Lincoln is level-headed. He never really seems to let anything that’s around going on outside really affect his attitude or his focus.”

Schreiber says being a three-sport athlete is part of who he is. He enjoys every home game, especially with the “Red Sea” student section.

“I never really want to quit anything,” Schreiber said. “So I feel like quitting is not just for me. I like it. I like playing games. I don’t want to have an offseason where I can’t just be like competing.”

While Schreiber helped Oak Hills to significant success in baseball and basketball, he says football is in his future. Mount St. Joseph University quarterback Jaxon Schreiber, Lincoln’s elder brother, has been someone he’s discussed the game with over the years.

“He was a pretty big influence to me and my football career,” Lincoln said. “I looked up to him my whole life.”

That’s why it was no surprise Lincoln and junior wide receiver Cordell Ball would have passing sessions this offseason. Ball led the Greater Miami Conference with 1,017 yards receiving in 2025 as a first team all-conference selection.

“It’s very good to catch a pass from Lincoln,” Ball said. “I’ve been playing with Lincoln since fourth grade so we always have the connection to play with each other. And the way he gets the ball out to me, the way we have the connection off the routes and the timing is just perfect.”

Oak Hills starts its season Aug. 21 when the Highlanders play host to Edgewood.

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