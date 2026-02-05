Friday's Lakota West versus Princeton boys basketball showdown moves to Cintas Center

CINCINNATI — The most heavily anticipated Greater Cincinnati high school boys basketball game featuring the state’s top-ranked teams this season is moving to Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Lakota West announced Wednesday night that Friday’s home game with Princeton has moved Cintas Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

“The kids are pumped,” Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman said. “We have what should be an awesome game.”

There were 500 tickets sold within eight minutes Wednesday night (6:30 p.m. to 6:38 p.m.).

"The response has been awesome," Kaufman said. It's good for kids. It's good for the schools."

Lakota West (17-1, 12-0 Greater Miami Conference) is ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps (regardless of division) and No. 18 nationally.

Princeton (14-1, 10-1 GMC), winners of 13 consecutive games, is ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Princeton coach Bryan Wyant said he told the team early Wednesday evening about the change of venue.

“They were really excited,” Wyant said in a text message. “Jumping, dancing, screaming. High school basketball is back.”

The Greater Miami Conference showdown had been originally scheduled to be played at Lakota West Friday night. General public tickets sold out in approximately two minutes early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lakota West athletic department.

Tickets went on sale to basketball families from Lakota West and Princeton from Sunday until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday with a passcode.

Tickets went on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday.

Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said the Firebirds wanted the opportunity to play at a larger venue for this much-anticipated matchup.

“I also hated to hear about so many people not being able to purchase tickets,” Moss wrote in a text message. “I called (Bryan) Wyant; he said let’s do it. Lets give Cincinnati what they want.”

Lakota West has won four consecutive games since a 72-71 overtime loss to La Lumiere (Ind.) in the Flyin’ to the Hoop Jan. 18 in Kettering. The Firebirds defeated hosted Oak Hills 59-36 Tuesday night.

Junior Josh Tyson scored 19 points and had five assists and two steals. Juniors Bryce Curry (13 points) and Roman Combs (11 points, five rebounds) also helped the Firebirds who outscored the Highlanders 31-11 in the first half.

“We’re playing at a really high level right now,” Moss said. “Our ability to execute in the half court has taken a big step forward, which is critical heading into the playoffs. Defensively, we’re extremely connected and continuing to learn how to finish possessions."

Princeton has won 13 consecutive games. The Vikings are led by several players including five-star guard Kam Mercer, who scored 27 points and had three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Princeton’s 94-48 win over visiting Colerain Jan. 30. Junior guard A’mire Gill averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 14 games. Senior guard Rognny Santiago averaged 14.8 points through 14 games.

“I think we’ve adapted,” Wyant said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve had so many injuries this year. We’ve had a ton of different starting lineups. We’ve somehow figured out a way to be consistent and just play our brand of basketball.”

