Friday Frenzy | Schedules, scores for the first week of the high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's the first week of the 2022 high school football season!

The 25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown kicked off Thursday, with Taft shutting out Roger Bacon 32-0 at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium. Fairfield also had a 41-24 win over Huber Height Wayne as part of the Showdown. Withrow defeated visiting Walnut Hills 45-7 the same night in the Battle of Duck Creek Road.

Friday night's schedule includes the Friday Frenzy Game of the Week, St. Xavier at Lakota West. WCPO will have the latest from Firebird Stadium at 11 p.m. Crews will also be at Wyoming vs. Harrison, Williamsburg vs. Batavia, Western Brown vs. Hillsboro, Colerain vs. La Salle, Covington Catholic vs. Elder, Anderson vs. Princeton, West Clermont vs. Hamilton and Holmes vs. Grant County.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Frenzy tonight for the latest highlights.

