Season preview: The high school football season makes its return Thursday night

CINCINNATI — The high school football season has returned.

Before 66 games involving Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana teams kick off starting Thursday night, the WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into the anticipation of another season.

Tim Stried, Ohio High School Athletic Association's director of media relations, discusses the football playoffs, officiating concerns and why Canton may be a long-term host for the state football finals.

Mark Porter, Bucknuts recruiting analyst and ScoutingOhio.com director, joined this episode to discuss why there are multiple Southwest Ohio high school players verbally committed to The Ohio State University and the state of college football recruiting overall.

Watch this episode in the video player above, or listen and subscribe in the audio podcast player below:



Check our High School Sports page to find more than 15 team football previews in advance of this season of high school action.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: