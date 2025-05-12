Former Taft High School football star Elias Rudolph signs with UNLV

CINCINNATI — Former Taft High School football star Elias Rudolph has committed to play at University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

“He’s going into a new environment where he has an opportunity to compete for a starting spot with the knowledge he learned from his former college,” Taft football coach Tyler Williams wrote in a text message. “Excited to see him continue to work and perfect his craft.”

Rudolph, a former University of Miami (Fla.) defensive lineman, considered several college football opportunities since he entered the NCAA transfer portal in April.

Rudolph had scholarship offers that included Missouri, University of Massachusetts and Ohio University, according to Williams, along with Rudolph’s social media page. Rudolph also had interest that included Indiana and Miami University, Williams said.

UNLV announced Rudolph’s signing May 9. He is listed at 6-feet-5 and 210 pounds.

Rudolph was a Division IV first-team all-state defensive lineman as a junior at Taft in 2022.

In January 2023, Rudolph was rated a four-star player and the nation's No. 11 edge rusher in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He was ranked Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter