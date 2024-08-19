Former Miami University, Summit Country Day star named to AP All-America team

CINCINNATI — University of Alabama senior kicker Graham Nicholson, a former Miami University and Summit Country Day High School star, was named Monday to the Associated Press All-America preseason college football team.

Nicholson, a 2021 Summit Country Day graduate, was the first Mid-American Conference player to win the Lou Groza Award when he received that honor in 2023.

"Winning this award would not be possible without everyone who helped me," Nicholson said after receiving the award in January. "Whether it be with my coaches, teammates, friends, family, or anyone else, I could not have achieved this alone and I am forever grateful for that.”

He has 60 career field goals in college football entering Alabama's season opener Aug. 31 against visiting Western Kentucky. Nicholson is second in Miami history behind Gary Gussman (68). Nicholson’s 27 field goals in 2023 are the most in a single season in Miami history. He finished last season with 116 points.

Nicholson’s 84.5% field goal percentage for his career is No. 1 in Miami football history.

Nicholson earned eight All-American honors in 2023 including from The Athletic, CBS Sports, USA Today, Walter Camp Award, College Football Network, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press.

In April, Nicholson announced he decided to transfer from Miami University to Alabama to complete his college football career.

Nicholson played football and soccer during his high school career. He was a top-20 kicker and punter nationally while at Summit Country Day. He also earned several scholarship offers while in high school.

"It's amazing the time that he put into both sports," said Summit Country Day football coach Mark Hafner. "He had a smile on his face all day every day."

