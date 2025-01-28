Former high school stars Mitch Bolden and Koy Beasley commit to Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University football coach Chuck Martin announced Tuesday morning the addition of 12 transfers including Lakota West High School graduate Mitch Bolden and La Salle graduate Koy Beasley.

Bolden, the youngest son of Lakota West head coach Tom Bolden, spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Army but did not see game action.

Tom Bolden told WCPO 9 Sports that Mitch thoroughly enjoyed his time at West Point. Ultimately, Miami University provided a better football option.

"It's probably the toughest decision he ever made," Tom Bolden said.

Mitch Bolden, who is listed at 6 feet and 202 pounds, is listed as a redshirt sophomore tight end in Miami’s news release.

Mitch Bolden is versatile enough to also compete as a fullback or on defense as a linebacker or safety.

"He's just excited to be able to contribute," Tom Bolden said.

Mitch Bolden, a Division I first-team all-state selection his senior season with the Firebirds, threw for 2,741 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2022. He also rushed for 775 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He had 6,089 yards passing and 70 touchdowns during his high school career. He also rushed for 2,105 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Beasley, a 5-foot-10, 187-pound redshirt freshman safety, spent the 2024 season at Purdue but did not see any game action. He was a consensus four-star recruit at La Salle and a top-10 prospect at his position, according to 247 Sports. He holds the school record in the 100-meter along with the 4x100 and 4x200 relays in track and field. He was a first-team all-Greater Catholic League South division football selection as a junior.

"I hope Koy does well and I think he will," La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said. "The landscape of college football right now is crazy to say the least. With all of our guys, including Koy, playing college football, my advice is the same. Get to a place where you can have a great experience and get your degree."

Miami also added redshirt senior defensive lineman Kam Wilson, a former University of Cincinnati player. He played in 12 games, recording 10 tackles for the Bearcats.

The transfers are officially at Miami University in time for spring football.

Miami (9-5 record this past season) defeated Colorado State in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Dec. 28.

The RedHawks open the 2025 season at Wisconsin Aug. 30.

