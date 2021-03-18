Menu

Former Elder High school standout Kyle Rudolph is reportedly going to the New York Giants

WCPO file
Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to the NFL Network.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Former Elder High School standout Kyle Rudolph appears to have reportedly agreed to terms with the New York Giants.

The former Minnesota Vikings tight end reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants on Thursday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings released Rudolph on March 2 after he spent 10 years with the organization.

Rudolph had 28 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown before a foot injury kept him out of the last four games of the 2020 season.

FROM 2020: Kyle Rudolph is a 'great role model' for Elder High School

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and made the 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team, in addition to other awards.

Rudolph was the 2013 Pro Bowl MVP. He starred at Notre Dame after his Elder High School career. He was a 2008 U.S. Army All-American while at Elder.

Rudolph has been instrumental in supporting Elder over the years including his support for the Panther Fitness Center on its campus.

