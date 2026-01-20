Former Cooper High School football star Austin Alexander to sign with Western Michigan

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Former University of North Carolina linebacker Austin Alexander, once a star at Cooper High School, will sign with Western Michigan University.

Alexander played his freshman season with the Tar Heels and head coach Bill Belichick, but decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

He considered several opportunities but ultimately chose the Broncos. Western Michigan, which won the Mid-American Conference championship, earned its third bowl win in program history Dec. 19 after a 41-6 victory over Kennesaw State at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Western Michigan completed its season with a 10-4 record, including 7-1 in the Mid-American Conference. The Broncos showed significant interest in Alexander this month. The program plans to announce Alexander's signing in the upcoming days.

The nephew of three-time Pro Bowl running back and 2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander was part of back-to-back Kentucky Class 5A finalists at Cooper in 2023 and 2024.

Alexander signed with North Carolina (4-8) in December 2024 after he made his original verbal commitment to the Tar Heels in April 2024.

