Finneytown names Brandon Robinson as boys hoops coach, pending board approval

2009 Finneytown graduate expected to take over Wildcats program
Finneytown named Brandon Robinson as its new boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 17, 2024

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Brandon Robinson is poised to infuse new energy into the Finneytown High School boys basketball program.

The 2009 Finneytown graduate was named Wednesday afternoon as the school’s new boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

“I’m excited,” Robinson said. “I think there is a lot of potential. For me to be offered the position it was a definitely a blessing.”

Robinson was the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for six seasons at North College Hill. That’s where he developed multiple players and helped those student-athletes advice to college on scholarship opportunities.

Robinson has coached in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competition for Shining Star since 2021. He coached Cincinnati Phenom AAU from 2016-2020.

He coaches the Shining Star Smith League, which is comprised of current college and pro players from around Greater Cincinnati. He’s also conduced local basketball camps and clinics throughout the Cincinnati area.

“I’m excited to have a Finneytown alum back to lead the program,” Finneytown athletic director Gerald Warmack said. “Brandon’s passion and excitement for Finneytown and the basketball program are infectious and I look forward to seeing where he can take Wildcat basketball!”

Robinson played four years at Finneytown and the point guard led the Cincinnati Hills League in scoring in 2009. He earned all-city and state honorable mention honors that season, too.

Robinson said the Finneytown community is eager to improve all levels of the basketball program, and he's committed to developing a system similar to a college program.

Finneytown had a 6-15 record at the varsity level this past season, according to the Cincinnati Hills League website.

Robinson said he’s been prepared for this coaching opportunity through various basketball experiences, including learning from NCH head coach Shannon Minor, who coached Robinson for two years at Finneytown. He’s also worked with Shining Star Sports director Alex Meacham.

Robinson said he can’t wait to get started with the Finneytown program.

“I’m more than honored to be in this position,” he said.

