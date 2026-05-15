'Fighting for her life' | Elder community prays for assistant volleyball coach who has cancer

CINCINNATI — Allie Stinson has poured her heart into teaching, coaching and inspiring others.

This spring, the Elder High School community has stepped up to support the 27-year-old in her time of significant need.

Stinson, who is in her third season as an Elder volleyball assistant coach, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer during Easter weekend in April. On Tuesday, Stinson underwent her second chemotherapy session.

Exhaustion is common. Nothing is easy. And yet Stinson perseveres each day. It’s not a solo battle.

“She hasn’t been able to be here serving as a coach for the past month,” Elder volleyball coach Sean Tierney said Friday morning. “Instead, she is fighting for her life. Our team is obviously wanting to rally around her and help her fight.”

The Panthers have kept Stinson in their prayers every time they gather as a team — whether in practice or matches. The team also created wristbands and T-shirts. The team’s mantra is “United AS One” with Stinson’s initials included.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Elder Community are with Allie, her family and the medical team,” Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said.

Provided The Elder volleyball community is asking for support for assistant coach Allie Stinson after she was diagnosed with gastric cancer in April.

Tierney discussed Stinson on Elder’s home court Friday morning, hours before the Panthers (19-4) play host to Milford (17-6) in a Division I boys volleyball regional semifinal.

“Anything that we can do to help lift spirits and give her encouragement, I think, is beneficial,” Tierney said. “And certainly, we have our own desire to be successful on the court, just from working together as a team. To be able to be present, united as a team and to bring some joy while she can’t maybe be here in the gym.”

Tierney couldn’t say enough about Stinson as a person. She is a history teacher at Cooper High School and a Ryle assistant girls volleyball coach. Tierney said Stinson has a “great heart, great spirit.”

“She’s dedicated,” Tierney said. “She loves working with kids as a schoolteacher at Cooper High School, as well as a coach here and through club volleyball through Cincinnati Attack. She’s dedicated a large portion of her life to teaching the sport and just teaching our youth. I think that passion speaks volumes to the character that she has as a person. She just loves competing.”

Provided The Elder volleyball team created wristbands in support of assistant coach Allie Stinson.

That’s why Stinson has set goals of staying connected with the team. She has been able to attend two practices in the past month. She was also able to attend a match where she was coaching on the sideline.

Stinson also gathers around the computer with her family at home to watch Elder’s matches through the Elder News Network.

“The better we do, hopefully that means the more uplifted she becomes,” Tierney said.

The Elder volleyball program has a social media post that includes ways of helping Stinson and her family with medical expenses, household bills and daily care. A Venmo QR code is available to scan @Don-Stinson-4 with the Account Name: Don Stinson.

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