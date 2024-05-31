Watch Now
Fairfield softball team won't forget special journey to state tournament

Austintown-Fitch defeats Fairfield 10-0 in Division I state semifinal in Akron
The Fairfield softball team completed its season as a Division I state semifinalist.
Posted at 7:46 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 19:46:43-04

AKRON, Ohio — Fairfield junior center fielder Ava Hensley’s voice was filled with emotion late Friday afternoon as she described the special journey to the state softball tournament.

“With this team ... one of the biggest stages for school ball is probably the best feeling,” Hensley said. “I just wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else besides this team really.”

Her voice trailed off. The 27 games meant that much to each Fairfield softball player and coach this spring.

Austintown-Fitch defeated Fairfield 10-0 in five innings in a Division I softball state semifinal Friday afternoon at Firestone Stadium. But, to the Fairfield players, coaches, administrators and fans, the journey is what they will remember most — not the final game result.

Fairfield (24-3) made its first state tournament appearance since 1991. Fairfield coach Brenda Stieger, who completed her 27th season as the head coach with the program, couldn’t say enough about the team’s path toward Akron this season.

“You work a lot of years with these kids and such a special team and that’s the hardest part when you have to say goodbye to them at the end of the season especially special seniors that play for you for four years and accomplish so much,” Stieger said.

Senior shortstop/pitcher Jillian Huey said the state Final Four appearance meant more to her classmates who have been playing together for up to 10 years overall.

“I think getting to state was for the seniors," Huey said. "I told the underclassmen when we won the last game that this was the best senior gift they could have given us."

Austintown-Fitch (22-1), reigning Division I state champion, scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game out of reach. The Falcons led 1-0 at the end of the first inning.

Junior Sydnie Watts threw the fourth perfect game in Ohio High School Athletic Association state softball tournament history. The Georgia Tech verbal commit had nine strikeouts. She also hit a two-out three-run home run to left to give the Falcons a 10-0 lead.

“She’s just a great player,” Stieger said. “She is going to Georgia Tech and that’s fantastic for her. She showed it today.”

Ranked No. 4 in the Ohio high school softball coaches’ poll and No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps, Austintown-Fitch plays Watkins Memorial (31-1), ranked No. 2 in the state coaches’ poll and No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps, in the Division I state final at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Watkins Memorial defeated Anthony Wayne 2-0 in the other state semifinal Friday.

Fairfield earned a 10-game win streak entering the state tournament including a 1-0 win over Centerville in the regional final. Fairfield is a state semifinalist for the second time in program history.

“I’m so proud of all of them — every single one of them,” Fairfield senior third baseman Abby Stanfield said.

