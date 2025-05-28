Longtime Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause is retiring

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause has decided to retire from coaching and education, according to Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship.

“We’re thankful for the impact he’s had on our kids and our community,” Blankenship said.

Krause is the winningest coach in Fairfield football history, according to Blankenship.

"We would like to congratulate Coach Jason Krause on his newly announced retirement," the Fairfield athletic department said on X. "Thank you, Coach, for the opportunities and the memories that you helped provide for our student-athletes and our community."

Krause was the Fairfield head football coach for 13 years. He completed his 28th year of coaching high school football this past season. He's coached high school football for 31 years overall.

"I grew up around it," Krause told WCPO 9 Sports in 2023. "My dad was a head football coach. I grew up just loving the game of football. Played it in high school, college. I just always want to be around."

Krause said being around the teams over the years kept him young.

"I think it's a great thing," Krause said. "Not just the sport itself but what it asks you to do. The fact that 11 guys got to be on page every single play to be successful - there is nothing else like it. And that's just on offense. You need the same thing to happen on defense and specials. It just requires more out of our student-athletes than anything else in the sports world in my opinion to be successful. I like that challenge."

Krause earned the 2013 Greater Miami Conference coach of the year honor at Fairfield. He also won GMC coach of the year awards in 2009 and 2010 at Middletown.

Krause has coached several notable players over the years including Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. and former Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman - both of whom are former Fairfield stars.

Krause also coach former Middletown stars Jalin Marshall and Kyle Schwarber along with former NFL running back DeShawn Wynn.

Krause was also the Fairfield boys and girls track head coach.

Blankenship said the Fairfield athletic department will evaluate the next step for its student-athletes and coaches for a new head coach or an interim coach for a season.

“We’ll take the next week to figure that out,” Blankenship said.

Fairfield had a 2-9 record in 2024 including 2-7 in the Greater Miami Conference.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter