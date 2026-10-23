Watch Saturday at 11 a.m.: Bearcats All-Access to air live at UC's Nippert Stadium for homecoming

CINCINNATI — It's University of Cincinnati homecoming weekend, and WCPO 9 is bringing a special episode of Bearcats All-Access live to you from historic Nippert Stadium.

This week's hour-long episode of Bearcats All-Access airs on WCPO 9 on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can watch the episode live below:

WCPO 9 Headlines

The Bearcats face the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders at a sold-out game at Nippert, with kickoff at noon.

WCPO 9 sports anchors Caleb Noe and Noelle Blumel will be breaking down the matchup between the Bearcats and Red Raiders, as well as sharing interviews with head coach Scott Satterfield, senior wide receiver Malachi Henry, redshirt freshman linebacker Jonathan Thompson and more. You can catch us live on the field ahead of the game and with UC tailgaters.

The Bearcats (4-2), who are ranked eighth in the Big 12, are looking to bounce back from a devastating 45-42 loss to West Virginia last week. Despite the loss, the game saw quarterback JC French throw 22-of-30 for 389 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. French also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown. Junior running back Cole Tabb also rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech has remained undefeated into Week 7 of the season. The Red Raiders are tied for first in the Big 12 with BYU and Utah.

Bearcats All-Access is a joint production between UC Athletics, WCPO 9 and Cincy Sports Partners, UC's in-house multimedia rights department.