Elder High School senior Cam Williams named GCL South basketball player of year

CINCINNATI — Elder High School senior point guard Cam Williams was named Friday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division basketball player of the year.

Williams, who finished second in the league in scoring, averaged 14.6 points in the regular season. He was second in assists per game (2.8) in helping to lead the Panthers to a 13-7 overall record and a tie for second place (3-3) with Moeller in the league standings.

The All-GCL South Basketball Teams, along with the three special individual awards, were voted on by league coaches at a special meeting held Feb. 16.

St. Xavier won five consecutive Friday night games to earn the GCL South title outright for the first time since 2000.

St. X, which finished 17-5 overall in the regular season, placed two players on the first team. Senior Brayden Reilly earned the GCL South Defensive Player of the Year.

Ryan Fleming, in his second season coaching the Bombers, was named the GCL South Coach of the Year. Fleming has a 33-12 record including 8-4 in the GCL South.

St. Xavier claimed two of the five first-team spots, with seniors Jacob Wassler and Donovan Waleskowski.

Moeller senior Alex Kazanecki, the GCL South Player of the Year as a junior, was named to the first team for a second straight year.

La Salle is represented on the first team by senior guard Drae Arnold, a second-team selection last season

The GCL South enters the postseason with a combined 60-27 as all four teams finished with winning records in the regular season. St. Xavier and Moeller both posted 17-5 marks, while Elder enters the postseason at 13-7 and La Salle is 13-10.

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER, SCHOOL, GRADE, HEIGHT

Drae Arnold, La Salle, Senior, 6-0

Alex Kazanecki, Moeller, Senior, 6-5

Donovan Waleskowski, St. Xavier, Senior, 6-5

Jacob Wassler, St. Xavier, Senior, 6-10

Cam Williams, Elder, Senior, 6-2

SECOND TEAM

PLAYER, SCHOOL, GRADE, HEIGHT

Brendan Deeley, St. Xavier, Senior, 5-8

Alex Dugan, Elder, Junior, 6-3

Brady Franz, Moeller, Senior, 6-6

Zach Green, Moeller, Senior, 6-1

Patrick McLaughlin, La Salle, Senior, 6-0

Brady O’Connor, La Salle, Senior, 6-3

Dylan Palicki, Elder, Senior, 6-2

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, Junior, 6-4

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cam Williams, Elder

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Fleming, St. Xavier

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter