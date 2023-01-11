Elder High School basketball team continues win streak, defeats visiting Turpin 52-37

CINCINNATI — The Elder High School basketball team is on a roll.

Elder won its seventh consecutive game Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated host Turpin 52-37 in a non-conference boys basketball game.

The Panthers (11-1, 1-0 Greater Catholic League South division) led 23-20 at halftime and outscored the Spartans 15-6 in the third quarter en route to the victory. Entering Tuesday night, Turpin had won five consecutive games over Elder going back to January 2020.

Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers on Tuesday night.

Elder senior guard Sam Whitmer scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to help lead the Panthers in this non-conference matchup. Senior forward Carson Browne added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Cam Williams scored 11 points and had four rebounds. Junior guard Drew Murphy scored 10 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals.

Elder, which averages 55.8 points, has won seven consecutive games since a loss at Simon Kenton Dec. 21. Tuesday night was the first of three home games for the Panthers who play host to St. Xavier Friday night and Oak Hills Jan. 17.

Turpin (9-3, 6-2 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) plays host to Walnut Hills Friday night.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter